Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 5.6% and shares of Toll Brothers up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Tesla, trading up by about 7.2% and Alpine 4 Holdings, trading higher by about 6% on Wednesday.

