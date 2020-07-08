Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 12.4% and shares of Meritage Homes up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Clean Energy Fuels, trading higher by about 50% and Sinopec Shangai Petrochemical, trading up by about 3.8% on Wednesday.

