Markets
TMHC

Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 12.4% and shares of Meritage Homes up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Clean Energy Fuels, trading higher by about 50% and Sinopec Shangai Petrochemical, trading up by about 3.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMHC MTH CLNE SHI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular