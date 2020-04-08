Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10.1%. Leading the group were shares of Select Interior Concepts, up about 15.8% and shares of Beazer Homes USA up about 14.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 8.7% as a group, led by Surgery Partners, trading up by about 25.6% and Tenet Healthcare, trading up by about 20.4% on Wednesday.

