Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Drugs

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%. Leading the group were shares of Pultegroup, up about 7.3% and shares of D.R. Horton up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Cassava Sciences, trading up by about 30.6% and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, trading up by about 20.5% on Wednesday.

