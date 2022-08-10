Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Diagnostics

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of LGI Homes, up about 7.5% and shares of Meritage Homes up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, up on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led by Invitae, trading up by about 52.7% and Biora Therapeutics, trading up by about 33.8% on Wednesday.

