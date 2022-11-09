In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Horton, up about 6.6% and shares of Green Brick Partners up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Vivint Smart Home, trading up by about 22.3% and Riskified, trading up by about 20.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Consumer Services

