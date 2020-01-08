Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of M/I Homes (MHO), up about 4.3% and shares of Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) up about 3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction materials & machinery shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Patrick Industries (PATK), trading higher by about 3.9% and Boise Cascade (BCC), trading up by about 2.6% on Wednesday.

