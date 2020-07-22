Markets
NVR

Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of NVR), up about 10.1% and shares of New Home Company up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Lithia Motors, trading up by about 16.7% and Onewater Marine, trading up by about 10.6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVR NWHM LAD ONEW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular