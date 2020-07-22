Wednesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of NVR), up about 10.1% and shares of New Home Company up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Lithia Motors, trading up by about 16.7% and Onewater Marine, trading up by about 10.6% on Wednesday.

