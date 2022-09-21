In trading on Wednesday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7%. Leading the group were shares of Stabillis Solutions, up about 102.5% and shares of Equitrans Midstream up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading higher by about 2.9% and L3Harris Technologies, trading higher by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Defense Stocks

