Markets
SLNG

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Defense Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7%. Leading the group were shares of Stabillis Solutions, up about 102.5% and shares of Equitrans Midstream up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading higher by about 2.9% and L3Harris Technologies, trading higher by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Defense Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLNGETRNKTOSLHX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular