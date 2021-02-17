Wednesday Sector Leaders: Food, Airlines

In trading on Wednesday, food shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.8%. Leading the group were shares of TDH Holdings Inc, up about 312.1% and shares of Kraft Heinz up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Mesa Air Group, trading up by about 7.8% and SkyWest, trading higher by about 3.1% on Wednesday.

