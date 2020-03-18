Wednesday Sector Leaders: Food, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Wednesday, food shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Blue Apron Holdings, up about 133% and shares of Mccormick up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by CVR Partners, trading higher by about 14.7% and Nutrien, trading lower by about 3.1% on Wednesday.

