Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, up 7.3%. Within that group, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 23.2% and 21.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 5.5% on the day, and down 31.45% year-to-date. AFLAC Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.68% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc., is down 54.14% year-to-date. AFL makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 6.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 17.0% and 17.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 3.4% in midday trading, and down 21.33% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 24.84% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 16.03% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and LB make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +7.3% Services +6.5% Industrial +6.5% Materials +6.5% Energy +6.5% Consumer Products +5.1% Utilities +4.4% Healthcare +3.0% Technology & Communications +2.6%

