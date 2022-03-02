Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.2%. Within that group, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) and SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.6% and 6.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 3.0% on the day, and down 2.18% year-to-date. Comerica, Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.36% year-to-date, and SVB Financial Group, is down 12.19% year-to-date. Combined, CMA and SIVB make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 3.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and down 7.67% on a year-to-date basis. Howmet Aerospace Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.18% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 14.21% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +3.2% Materials +3.1% Energy +3.0% Consumer Products +2.7% Services +2.7% Technology & Communications +2.6% Industrial +2.6% Utilities +1.7% Healthcare +1.7%

