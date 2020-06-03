Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 4.2%. Within that group, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.9% and 11.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 3.7% on the day, and down 19.06% year-to-date. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 49.65% year-to-date, and Kimco Realty Corp, is down 30.08% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 3.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.2% and 10.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 3.5% in midday trading, and down 12.25% on a year-to-date basis. Alliance Data Systems Corp., meanwhile, is down 49.95% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 62.40% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +4.2% Industrial +3.5% Services +3.2% Materials +3.2% Energy +2.8% Consumer Products +2.7% Technology & Communications +1.6% Utilities +1.4% Healthcare -0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.