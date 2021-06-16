Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 27.02% year-to-date. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is up 22.52% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc. is up 36.63% year-to-date. Combined, STT and CMA make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 9.72% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.39% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc, is down 0.05% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and MRK make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.5% Services -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -0.8% Energy -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.9% Materials -0.9% Utilities -1.2%

