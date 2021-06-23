Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 23.80% year-to-date. Huntington Bancshares Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.22% year-to-date, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc is up 1.74% year-to-date. Combined, HBAN and ICE make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.6%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 47.15% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 80.07% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 2.58% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and COG make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.6%
Energy +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Utilities -0.8%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

