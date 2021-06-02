Wednesday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, up about 99.4% and shares of Eros STX Global up about 9.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by US Well Services, trading up by about 26.8% and KLX Energy Services Holdings, trading higher by about 22.4% on Wednesday.

