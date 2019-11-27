Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Wednesday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Manchester United, up about 12.4% and shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Progyny, trading higher by about 4.9% and Molina Healthcare, trading up by about 3.3% on Wednesday.

