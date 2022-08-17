Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 42.14% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 61.12% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 57.15% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 9.82% on a year-to-date basis. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.89% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 2.11% year-to-date. Combined, ED and NRG make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.5% Utilities +0.1% Financial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.9% Industrial -1.0% Services -1.1% Materials -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.4%

