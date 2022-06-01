Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 61.50% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 57.65% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 63.59% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and COP make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.22% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.30% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 18.64% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AWK make up approximately 16.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.7%
Industrial -1.0%
Materials -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Services -1.2%
Financial -1.2%
Healthcare -2.0%

