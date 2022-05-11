Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 42.07% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 35.83% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 54.99% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and MRO make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 1.13% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.25% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 12.18% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and ED make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Utilities +1.6% Materials +0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.6% Services -1.9%

