Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 46.83% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 62.48% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 39.54% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HFC make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.83% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.65% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 7.12% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ATO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Industrial 0.0% Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Services -0.7% Materials -1.1%

