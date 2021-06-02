Markets
SLB

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 46.83% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 62.48% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 39.54% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HFC make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.83% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.65% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 7.12% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ATO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.0%
Utilities +0.7%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Services -0.7%
Materials -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB HFC XLE NRG ATO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular