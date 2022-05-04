Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 45.15% year-to-date. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.15% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 67.46% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and VLO make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 0.74% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.67% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 9.24% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NI make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +0.3% Materials +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.8%

