Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 40.52% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.13% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 20.69% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.41% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 27.23% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 5.55% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AEE make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Services -0.9% Financial -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2%

