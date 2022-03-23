Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 39.88% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 55.85% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 41.56% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HES make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.04% on a year-to-date basis. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 6.93% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 8.87% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and AEP make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.7% Utilities +0.2% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Financial -1.4% Services -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.6% Healthcare -1.9%

