Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 7.68% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 22.98% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 22.15% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and OXY make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.36% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology plc, meanwhile, is up 16.88% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc is up 59.06% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7% Consumer Products -1.1% Utilities -1.2% Services -1.6% Industrial -1.8% Healthcare -2.0% Financial -2.0% Materials -2.2%

