Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 4.2%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.4% and 9.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.4% on the day, and down 43.43% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 65.92% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 46.60% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and PXD make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 3.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 3.5% in midday trading, and down 4.60% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.56% year-to-date, and Cadence Design Systems Inc is up 14.98% year-to-date. CDNS makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.2% Technology & Communications +3.2% Utilities +2.6% Healthcare +1.6% Industrial +1.3% Materials +1.2% Financial +1.1% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.