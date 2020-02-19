Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 8.63% year-to-date. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.25% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 14.39% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and FANG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 12.17% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.48% year-to-date, and Analog Devices Inc is up 4.56% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and ADI make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +0.7% Materials +0.5% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.5%

