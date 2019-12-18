Markets
EOG

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 10.25% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 5.94% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 11.65% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and DVN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 47.02% on a year-to-date basis. Leidos Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 83.73% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc is up 9.95% year-to-date. LDOS makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Healthcare +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Financial +0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG DVN XLE LDOS TWTR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular