Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 10.25% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 5.94% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 11.65% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and DVN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 47.02% on a year-to-date basis. Leidos Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 83.73% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc is up 9.95% year-to-date. LDOS makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Services +0.1% Financial +0.1% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.