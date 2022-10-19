Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.6%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.0% on the day, and up 56.44% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 8.27% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 55.06% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and EOG make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 30.11% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is down 50.37% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc, is down 47.03% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and ADBE make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.6% Technology & Communications -0.9% Utilities -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Services -1.5% Industrial -1.5% Healthcare -1.9% Materials -2.0% Financial -2.1%

