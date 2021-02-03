Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 4.3%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.7% and 7.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.8% on the day, and up 9.63% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 29.98% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 11.00% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.52% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.07% year-to-date, and Sysco Corp is up 3.08% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and SYY make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.3% Services +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Materials +0.8% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.