Markets
FANG

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 4.3%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.7% and 7.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.8% on the day, and up 9.63% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 29.98% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 11.00% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.52% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.07% year-to-date, and Sysco Corp is up 3.08% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and SYY make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +4.3%
Services +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Utilities -0.4%
Healthcare -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FANG EOG XLE CCL SYY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest