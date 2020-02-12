Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.5%. Within the sector, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 8.36% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.55% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 2.66% year-to-date. Combined, HES and MPC make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Services stocks, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) and DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.94% on a year-to-date basis. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.66% year-to-date, and DISH Network Corp is up 17.41% year-to-date. Combined, IPG and DISH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Services +1.4%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Industrial +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Financial +0.3%
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare -0.6%

