Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 3.8%. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.6% on the day, and up 34.02% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 56.64% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 46.24% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 2.9%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 27.39% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 59.62% year-to-date, and DISH Network Corp, is down 53.64% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.8% Services +2.9% Healthcare +2.7% Materials +2.4% Industrial +1.9% Financial +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.4% Consumer Products +1.3% Utilities +1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.