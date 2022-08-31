Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 49.22% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 72.47% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 35.51% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and HAL make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Services stocks, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 23.83% on a year-to-date basis. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is down 51.52% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp is up 0.37% year-to-date. LVS makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Services 0.0% Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.8% Materials -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.