Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, losing just 0.5%. Within that group, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 67.42% year-to-date. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 73.90% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 65.88% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and SLB make up approximately 27.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 24.63% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.42% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 18.46% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and WYNN make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.5% Services -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.2% Industrial -1.7% Utilities -1.8% Financial -1.9% Materials -2.0%

