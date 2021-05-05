Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.1%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.7% and 5.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.0% on the day, and up 39.33% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 61.61% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 37.88% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and SLB make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 19.64% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 59.88% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp is up 24.97% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and SEE make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.1% Materials +1.3% Consumer Products +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.6% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Services +0.1% Utilities -1.9%

