Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.9%. Within that group, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.1% and 7.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.2% on the day, and up 33.34% year-to-date. NOV Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.90% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 52.94% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and DVN make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) and Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 15.77% on a year-to-date basis. Avery Dennison Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.24% year-to-date, and Ecolab Inc is up 3.16% year-to-date. Combined, AVY and ECL make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.9%
Materials +0.5%
Financial 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

