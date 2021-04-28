Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.9%. Within that group, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.1% and 7.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.2% on the day, and up 33.34% year-to-date. NOV Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.90% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 52.94% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and DVN make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) and Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 15.77% on a year-to-date basis. Avery Dennison Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.24% year-to-date, and Ecolab Inc is up 3.16% year-to-date. Combined, AVY and ECL make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.9% Materials +0.5% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.