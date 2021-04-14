Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 3.2%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 31.21% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 66.82% year-to-date, and NOV Inc is up 0.51% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and NOV make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 12.04% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 40.18% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 22.91% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CF make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.2% Materials +1.0% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.7%

