Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.7%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.6% on the day, and up 32.18% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 58.70% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 47.12% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and DVN make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 7.26% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 33.18% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 16.13% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and WRK make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.7% Materials +1.8% Industrial +1.6% Financial +1.3% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0% Services -0.4%

