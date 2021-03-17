Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 37.04% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 15.01% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 47.48% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and PXD make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.61% on a year-to-date basis. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.43% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 19.96% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and LYB make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Materials +1.0% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Services +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -1.3%

