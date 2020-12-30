Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.0%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 32.93% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 35.46% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 45.67% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 19.28% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 102.13% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co is up 3.05% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and VMC make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Materials +1.5% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Services +0.3% Healthcare +0.1%

