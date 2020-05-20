Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 3.8%. Within that group, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 7.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.3% on the day, and down 33.93% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 36.38% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 64.58% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and FTI make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 12.32% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.67% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 46.07% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.8% Materials +2.2% Industrial +2.1% Financial +2.0% Technology & Communications +2.0% Consumer Products +1.3% Healthcare +1.0% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.8%

