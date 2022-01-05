Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 1.0%. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 8.14% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 13.52% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 9.97% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and XOM make up approximately 27.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 1.32% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 9.12% year-to-date, and PPG Industries Inc is up 2.19% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and PPG make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Materials +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.