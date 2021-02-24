Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 3.9%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.4% and 8.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.7% on the day, and up 32.90% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 64.64% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 82.08% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 2.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.7% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and up 5.53% on a year-to-date basis. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.99% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 20.80% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.9%
Industrial +2.1%
Financial +2.0%
Materials +1.9%
Technology & Communications +1.4%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.8%
Services +0.4%
Utilities -0.3%

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

