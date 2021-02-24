Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 3.9%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.4% and 8.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.7% on the day, and up 32.90% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 64.64% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 82.08% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 2.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.7% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and up 5.53% on a year-to-date basis. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.99% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 20.80% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.9% Industrial +2.1% Financial +2.0% Materials +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.4% Consumer Products +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Services +0.4% Utilities -0.3%

