Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 36.52% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 59.42% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 55.89% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and FANG make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.7%. Among large Industrial stocks, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) and TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.61% on a year-to-date basis. Flowserve Corp, meanwhile, is down 28.67% year-to-date, and TransDigm Group Inc is up 6.79% year-to-date. Combined, FLS and TDG make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.4% Financial 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.9% Healthcare -0.9%

