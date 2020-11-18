Markets
FTI

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.2% and 5.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 36.52% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 59.42% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 55.89% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and FANG make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.7%. Among large Industrial stocks, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) and TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.61% on a year-to-date basis. Flowserve Corp, meanwhile, is down 28.67% year-to-date, and TransDigm Group Inc is up 6.79% year-to-date. Combined, FLS and TDG make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Industrial +0.7%
Materials +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Services +0.4%
Financial 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Utilities -0.9%
Healthcare -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTI FANG XLE FLS TDG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest