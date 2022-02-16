Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 24.41% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 25.10% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 40.62% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and SLB make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.1% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 5.06% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.06% year-to-date, and Wabtec Corp is up 2.81% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and WAB make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.8%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Services
|-1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
