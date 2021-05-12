Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 1.6%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 41.53% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.06% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 44.44% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and VLO make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.99% on a year-to-date basis. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.96% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc is up 2.61% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and PRGO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.6%
Healthcare -0.8%
Financial -1.2%
Utilities -1.6%
Consumer Products -1.8%
Industrial -1.8%
Materials -1.9%
Technology & Communications -2.6%
Services -2.8%

