Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.5%. Within that group, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 7.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 33.66% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 45.61% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 46.83% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and APA make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) and CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 10.50% on a year-to-date basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.38% year-to-date, and CVS Health Corporation, is down 3.70% year-to-date. Combined, XRAY and CVS make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.5% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.3% Utilities -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.6% Services -0.7% Materials -0.9% Consumer Products -1.1%

