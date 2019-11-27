Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.0%. Within that group, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 6.66% year-to-date. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.91% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 17.02% year-to-date. Combined, HP and HAL make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.82% on a year-to-date basis. Becton, Dickinson & Co, meanwhile, is up 16.74% year-to-date, and Mylan NV, is down 31.77% year-to-date. Combined, BDX and MYL make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Financial +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Materials +0.1% Industrial 0.0%

