Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 31.60% year-to-date. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 36.28% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 38.80% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and HES make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 18.61% on a year-to-date basis. Essex Property Trust Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.89% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 17.38% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Financial +0.2% Services -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Utilities -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -1.0%

