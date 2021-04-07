Markets
PXD

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 31.60% year-to-date. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 36.28% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 38.80% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and HES make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 18.61% on a year-to-date basis. Essex Property Trust Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.89% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 17.38% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.8%
Financial +0.2%
Services -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -0.7%
Materials -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXD HES XLE ESS WELL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular